Export Forecast for Russian Coal Tops 220Mln Tonnes in 2021 - Energy Ministry Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Russia is expected to export 220 million tonnes of coal in 2021 and ramp up supply next year if current industry trends are maintained, Sergey Mochalnikov, the head of the Russian energy ministry's department of foreign economic cooperation and fuel markets development, told Sputnik on Friday.

"The Federal Customs Service forecasts 2021 coal exports to likely surpass 220 million tonnes, including about 129 million to the Asia-Pacific region. Provided that current trends remain, coal exports in 2022 might exceed the forecast exports in 2021," Mochalnikov said.

The current trend is largely driven by the growing demand for Russian coal in Europe and Asia, caused by the surging gas prices, the official said.

With Asia's 220 million-tonne demand, Russia has so far exported about 110 million tonnes, comparable to the 2019 level, as the railroad capacity in the country's east does not allow for an increase in supply, Mochalnikov said.

The European exports are expected to remain at the 2020 volume of 48 million tonnes, but Europe's share in Russia's total coal exports will slightly grow, the official said.

In an interview with Sputnik on Saturday, UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) chief Olga Algayerova said the growing global coal demand is "not a fortunate solution" given many countries' commitments to build greener economies with zero greenhouse emissions.