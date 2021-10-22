UrduPoint.com

Export Forecast For Russian Coal Tops 220Mln Tonnes In 2021 - Energy Ministry Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 04:36 PM

Export Forecast for Russian Coal Tops 220Mln Tonnes in 2021 - Energy Ministry Official

Russia is expected to export 220 million tonnes of coal in 2021 and ramp up supply next year if current industry trends are maintained, Sergey Mochalnikov, the head of the Russian energy ministry's department of foreign economic cooperation and fuel markets development, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Russia is expected to export 220 million tonnes of coal in 2021 and ramp up supply next year if current industry trends are maintained, Sergey Mochalnikov, the head of the Russian energy ministry's department of foreign economic cooperation and fuel markets development, told Sputnik on Friday.

"The Federal Customs Service forecasts 2021 coal exports to likely surpass 220 million tonnes, including about 129 million to the Asia-Pacific region. Provided that current trends remain, coal exports in 2022 might exceed the forecast exports in 2021," Mochalnikov said.

The current trend is largely driven by the growing demand for Russian coal in Europe and Asia, caused by the surging gas prices, the official said.

With Asia's 220 million-tonne demand, Russia has so far exported about 110 million tonnes, comparable to the 2019 level, as the railroad capacity in the country's east does not allow for an increase in supply, Mochalnikov said.

The European exports are expected to remain at the 2020 volume of 48 million tonnes, but Europe's share in Russia's total coal exports will slightly grow, the official said.

In an interview with Sputnik on Saturday, UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) chief Olga Algayerova said the growing global coal demand is "not a fortunate solution" given many countries' commitments to build greener economies with zero greenhouse emissions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Russia Europe Gas 2019 2020 Market Industry Share Asia Million

Recent Stories

Anaya Panday expressed consent to manage drugs for ..

Anaya Panday expressed consent to manage drugs for Aryan Khan: Reports

13 minutes ago
 China pleased over CPEC achieving new outcomes: Wa ..

China pleased over CPEC achieving new outcomes: Wang Wenbin

1 minute ago
 NATO Defense Ministers Agree on 1st AI Strategy - ..

NATO Defense Ministers Agree on 1st AI Strategy - Stoltenberg

1 minute ago
 Hong Kong Schedules Chief Executive Election for L ..

Hong Kong Schedules Chief Executive Election for Late March - State Media

1 minute ago
 ECP announces LB election schedule in KP

ECP announces LB election schedule in KP

1 minute ago
 ICCI starts tree plantation drive to contribute fo ..

ICCI starts tree plantation drive to contribute for clean and green Pakistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.