Export growth essential for economic stability: Ali Hussam

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Thursday said the policy advocacy, export-led growth and meaningful partnership between the government and business community were top priorities of the chamber

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( LCCI ) Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Thursday said the policy advocacy, export-led growth and meaningful partnership between the government and business community were top priorities of the chamber

Addressing the delegation of 28th Mid Career Management Course from National Institute of Management (NIM), LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said that being premier chamber of the country, LCCI was trying to act as an economic booster.

The LCCI Senior Vice President said that export-led growth was the only solution to the major economic issues being faced by the country, adding that Free Trade Agreements with the regional countries, Central Asian States, middle East States and African countries can give a quantum jump to the national exports.

He emphasized the need for developing regional trade, product specific and target oriented marketing strategy.

He said that new markets and new products should be explored to reduce country's dependence on few commodities and countries.

Ali Hussam Asghar informed the NIM delegation that the LCCI declared "Export Emergency" in the LCCI and established an Export Facilitation Center.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad and Executive Committee Members were present on the occasion.