Export Import Bank (EXIM) bank rolls over $2.4 bln loan

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Thursday that Chinese Export Import Bank (EXIM) has rolled over US$ 2.4 billion which were due in next two fiscal years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Thursday that Chinese Export Import Bank (EXIM) has rolled over US$ 2.4 billion which were due in next two fiscal years.

In a tweet, the finance minister said that US$1.2 billion were due in fiscal year 2023-24: and US$ 1.

2 billion in fiscal year 2024-25. He said Pakistan will make interest payments only in both years.

"Chinese EXIM Bank has rolled over for 2 years principal amounts of following loans totalling US$ 2.4 billion which are due in next 2 fiscal years: FY2023-24: US$1.2 billion FY2024-25: US$ 1.2 billion, Pakistan will make interest payments only in both years," he tweeted.