UrduPoint.com

Export Industry Needs Uninterrupted Supply Of Gas To Meet Shipment Dates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

Export Industry needs uninterrupted supply of gas to meet shipment dates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :UK-Pakistan business Council Saturday said that export Industry badly needs uninterrupted supply of gas to meet shipment dates of export orders.

Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Majid Yousaf in Lahore, Chairman UK-Pakistan Business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq said Federal government in the larger national interests must devise such a viable strategy that export Industry should not be affected at all otherwise it will definitely slow down the economic growth resulting in loss of foreign exchange besides depriving the foreign buyers and markets.

He said world over, industrial sector especially export oriented is always accorded top priority for supply of gas and electricity over other commercial activities because both fuels are termed as engine of growth and their life lines, according to a statement received here on Saturday.

He said the government is expecting total exports of $38.7 billion in current financial year compared to $25.3 billion last fiscal year. He said in order to achieve this target, export Industry should be fully ensured regular gas provision.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said natural gas is second most used energy source among industry after electricity which also fuels many industrial process that produces materials and goods ranging from glass to clothing and it's an important ingredient in export products as well.

Majid Youdaf stressed the urgent need for unlocking new energy resources for meeting ever increasing national needs especially industrial sector on top priority.He said industry is always considered as backbone of economy which he added must be given vital importance for the survival of country.

He said that to avert cancellation of export orders,federal energy minister Hammad Raza and commerce advisor to PM Abdul Razak must take all stakeholders into confidence while finalising the distribution of gas supply during the period of its acute shortage in the country.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq who is also CEO Pakistan Furniture Council assured the delegation that their grievances will be taken up immediately with higher authorities for their immediate redressal and even federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry will also be involved to voice their genuine concerns.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shortage World Electricity Exchange Exports Business Chamber Gas Market Commerce All From Government Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Khalifa Al Marar participates in 17th edition of M ..

Khalifa Al Marar participates in 17th edition of Manama Dialogue

11 minutes ago
 Five illegal weapon holders held by PHP

Five illegal weapon holders held by PHP

12 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of liquor seized

Huge quantity of liquor seized

12 minutes ago
 Construction of Bahawalpur Arts Council building t ..

Construction of Bahawalpur Arts Council building to start soon

14 minutes ago
 Policy makers, parents need to make united efforts ..

Policy makers, parents need to make united efforts for child rights: Afshan

14 minutes ago
 PODA launches campaign against gender-based violen ..

PODA launches campaign against gender-based violence

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.