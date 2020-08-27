Export industry to be developed, says PM

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized on the need for greater focus on capitalizing country’s potential in services related exports.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that government was committed to extend all possible facilities to the exporters to enhance country's exports both in goods as well as services on Thursday.

Talking to a delegation of leading exporters from various sectors in Islamabad, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for greater focus on capitalizing country's potential in services related exports.

Advisor to PMon Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood tweeted: “In a meeting with leading exporters, from various sectors, with the PM @ImranKhanPTI, our policy of export led growth with ‘Make in Pakistan’ was reaffirmed.

We must emphasize on diversifying away from the traditional export sectors and moving towards developmental ones,... ½,”.

Imran Khan expressed satisfaction that Pakistan's economy is moving in the right direction and constantly showing growth in exports after a global slump caused by COVID-19 pandemic. Imran Khan said that the government is vigorously pursuing 'Made in Pakistan' policy, to promote export-led industrialization in the country.