Export industry top priority of government: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Monday that export industry was one of the highest priorities of the government.

In a tweet, the federal minister said, five previously zero rated export oriented sectors and all other exporters would be given complete facilitation for import of raw material, parts and accessories to meet their export requirements.

"Export Industry is one of Highest Priority of our Govt. Five (previously) Zero Rated Export Oriented Sectors & all other Exporters will be given complete facilitation for import of Raw Material, Parts and Accessories to meet their Export requirements . #Pakistan_Exports_First," the minister tweeted.