"Export Knowledge Compendium" ceremony held at SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :A soft launching ceremony for the "Export Knowledge Compendium" was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) on Saturday.

On the occasion, SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar presented a chequeof Rs 100,000 as an honorarium to the representatives of Govt CollegeWomen University Sialkot (GCWUS) for their contributions to the project.