Export Of Baseball Bats Can Be Increased Manifold: Exporter
Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM
Sialkor, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Sialkot’s leading industrialist Naqash Ahmed Jatt has said that Pakistani exporters are popular globally due to their quality.
Talking to APP, he said that export of baseball bats from Pakistan can increase several hundred times. "We are trying to highlight the positive image of Pakistan, including Sialkot. Pakistan is exporting baseball bats to other countries including the US, Japan and Australia," he added.
He said that his company was working for various departments across Pakistan including Army Headquarters, Police Headquarters, WAPDA Headquarters, Railway Headquarters and even schools, colleges, associations and federations which was a clear proof of its commitment to work.
The CEO of Naqash sports said, "We are the only baseball bat manufacturer in Pakistan which are manufacturing international level baseball bats and have awards from Pakistan Army and Police as well as other institutions, associations and federations. We are meeting their standards because we move forward keeping world standards in mind in the manufacturing of each and every baseball bat and this is the reason our work is appreciated everywhere."
