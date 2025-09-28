Export Of Footwear Increases 10.95pc In Jul-Aug
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The export of footwear from the country witnessed an increase of 10.95 percent during the first two months of the current financial year (2025-26) as compared to the exports of the corresponding months of last year.
The country exported footwear worth US$ 33.602 million during July-August 2025-26 as opposed to the export of US$ 30.285 million during July-August 2024-25, showing growth of 10.95 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear witnessed an increase of 11.06 percent, from US$ 24.551 million to US$ 27.267 million during the months under review.
However, canvas footwear exports decreased by 2.40 percent by going down from US$ 0.441 million last year to US$ 0.430 million, the PBS data revealed.
The exports of all other footwear rose by 11.57 percent to US$ 5.905 million from US$ 5.
293 million in the same months last year.
Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear exports decreased by 13.40 percent during the month of August 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.
The footwear exports during August 2025 were recorded at $16.014 million against the export of $18.492 million in August 2024.
During the period under review, the export of leather and canvas footwear also dipped by 17.07 and 72.07 percent respectively. In addition the export of all other footwear appreciated by 9.95 percent, it added.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear commodities came down by 8.95 percent during August 2025 as compared to the exports of $17.588 million in July 2025, the PBS data revealed.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports of leather and canvas footwear decreased by 15.07 and 77.79 percent respectively. In addition the export of all other footwear products surged by 36.97 percent, it added.
