Export Of Footwear Increases 11.79% In 10 Months
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The export of footwear from the country witnessed an increase of 11.79 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding months of last year.
The country exported footwear worth US$ 148.439 million during July-April 2024-25 as opposed to the export of US$ 132.788 million during July-April 2023-24, showing growth of 11.79 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear witnessed an increase of 14.14 percent, from US$ 100.982 million to US$ 115.261 million during the months under review.
Canvas footwear exports however decreased by 18.
25 percent by declining from US$ 2.522 million last year to US$ 2.062 million, the PBS data revealed.
The exports of all other footwear rose by 6.26 percent to US$ 31.116 million from US$ 29.284 million in the same months last year.
Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear exports depreciated by 7.73 percent during the month of April 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.
The footwear exports during April 2025 were recorded at $9.155 million against the export of $9.922 million in April 2024.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear commodities also witnessed a decreased of 28.92 percent during April 2025 as compared to the exports of $12.880 million in March 2025, the PBS data revealed.
