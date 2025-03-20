Open Menu

Export Of Footwear Increases 15.48% In 8 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Export of footwear increases 15.48% in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The export of footwear from the country witnessed an increase of 15.48 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding months of last year.

The country exported footwear worth US$ 126.413 million during July-February 2024-25 as opposed to the export of US$ 109.465 million during July-February 2023-24, showing growth of 15.48 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear witnessed an increase of 14.94 percent, from US$ 85.368 million to US$ 98.121 million during the months under review.

Canvas footwear exports also surged by 15.20 percent by going up from US$ 1.723 million last year to US$ 1.985 million, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of all other footwear rose by 17.58 percent to US$ 26.307 million from US$ 22.

374 million in the same months last year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear exports appreciated by 11.57 percent during the month of February 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.

The footwear exports during February 2025 were recorded at $16.981 million against the export of $15.220 million in February 2024.

During the period under review, the export of leather and canvas footwear witnessed an increase of 6.16 17.56 percent respectively. In addition, the export of all other footwear also increased by 29.26 percent, it added.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear commodities witnessed a decreased of 9.20 percent during February 2025 as compared to the exports of $18.701 million in January 2025, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of canvas and all other footwear went up by 22.02 and 1.09 percent respectively. However, the export of leather footwear dipped by 12.71 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid ..

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains

12 minutes ago
 Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlight ..

Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values

41 minutes ago
 PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-To ..

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum

10 hours ago
 EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for T ..

EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

11 hours ago
 Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

12 hours ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

12 hours ago
 Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business