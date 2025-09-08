Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Export of footwear increases 49.14% in July 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The export of footwear from the country witnessed an increase of 49.14 percent during the first month of the current financial year (2025-26) as compared to the exports of the corresponding last year.

The country exported footwear products worth US$17.588 million during July 2025 as opposed to the export of US$11.793 million during July 2024, showing a growth of 49.14 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear rose by 55.99 percent, surging from US$9.452 million to US$14.744 million during the month under review.

The canvas footwear exports also increased 118.

76 percent by going up from US$0.161 million last year to US$0.352 million, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear products rose by 14.31 percent to US$2.492 million from US$2.180 million same month last year.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear products increased by 19.89 percent during July 2025, in contrast to the exports of US$14.671 million in June 2025, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of leather footwear increased by 22.52 percent while the exports of canvas footwear and all other footwear also increased by 22.29 and 6.09 percent, respectively.

