Export Of Footwear Increases 49.14% In July 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The export of footwear from the country witnessed an increase of 49.14 percent during the first month of the current financial year (2025-26) as compared to the exports of the corresponding last year.
The country exported footwear products worth US$17.588 million during July 2025 as opposed to the export of US$11.793 million during July 2024, showing a growth of 49.14 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear rose by 55.99 percent, surging from US$9.452 million to US$14.744 million during the month under review.
The canvas footwear exports also increased 118.
76 percent by going up from US$0.161 million last year to US$0.352 million, the PBS data revealed.
Likewise, the exports of all other footwear products rose by 14.31 percent to US$2.492 million from US$2.180 million same month last year.
Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear products increased by 19.89 percent during July 2025, in contrast to the exports of US$14.671 million in June 2025, the PBS data revealed.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports of leather footwear increased by 22.52 percent while the exports of canvas footwear and all other footwear also increased by 22.29 and 6.09 percent, respectively.
Recent Stories
Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Export of footwear increases 49.14% in July 20252 minutes ago
-
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge17 minutes ago
-
Gold price up by Rs.6,100 to Rs.384,000 per tola1 hour ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 20256 hours ago
-
Govt urged to devise policies with industry’s input to overcome flood impact22 hours ago
-
Floods caused huge loss to agricultural economy: Secretary Agriculture23 hours ago
-
FTO coordinator calls for strategic partnerships to unlock Pakistan’s blue economy24 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 20251 day ago