Export Of IT Services Earns Over $406 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:30 PM

Pakistan earned $406.810 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first four months of current financial year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan earned $406.810 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first four months of current financial year 2019-20.

This shows growth of 14.92 percent when compared to $353.980 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2018-19, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 20.13 percent, from $254.240 million last year to $305.430 million during July-October (2019-20).

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 14.74 percent, from $113.231 million to $129.923 million while the export and import of computer software related services witness nominal increase of 2.29 percent, from $97.275 million to $99.500 million.

The exports of hardware consultancy services witnessed decrease of 28.36 from, $0.617 million to $0.442 million whereas the exports of maintenance and repair of computer services decreased by 68.

48, from $2.408 million to $0.759 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 51.06 percent by going up from $0.470 million to $0.710 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 78.83 percent, from $0.222 million to $0.397 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 26.21 percent, from $0.248 million to $0.313 million.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 1.41 percent, from $99.270 million to 100.670 million during current period, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services also increased by 9.63 percent during the period as its exports increased from $33.153 million to $36.344 million whereas the export of telecommunication services witness nominal decline of 2.71 percent, from $64.326 million to $66.117 million during last year, the PBS data revealed.

