Export of Russian Oil, Oil Products to India Up to 32Mln Tonnes in 2022 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Exports of Russian oil and oil products to India increased to 32 million tonnes in 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday, adding that further growth is expected this year.

"Among the countries where additional volumes of oil and oil products will go are, first of all, China and India. Previously, we practically did not supply these products to India, but last year, exports there amounted to 32 million tonnes, there will be even more this year," Novak said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.