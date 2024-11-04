Export Of Sport Goods Increases 2.13% To US 93.087 Mln
Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The export of sport goods from the country witnessed an increase of 2.13 percent during the first three months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the export of corresponding months of last year.
The country exported sport goods worth US$ 93.087 million during July-September (2024-25) as opposed to the export of US$ 91.148 million during July-September (2023-24), showing growth of 2.13 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
Among the sports products, the exports of footballs rose by 1.95 percent, surging from US$ 55.260 million last year to US$ 56.338 million during the current year.
The gloves exports also increased by 7.92 percent by going up from US$ 14.636 million last year to US$ 15.795 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.
Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods dipped by 1.40 percent to US$ 21.252 million from US$ 20.
954 million last year.
Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the sports goods export witnessed a decrease of 1.90 percent in September 2024 as opposed to the export of the same month of last year.
The sports goods exports in September 2024 were recorded at US$ 31.104 million against exports of US$ 31.705 million in September 2023.
During the month, the export of gloves and all other sports products increased by 24.74 and 0.25 percent respectively whereas the export of footballs witnessed a decrease of 9.76 percent.
Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods witnessed a decline of 4.66 percent during September 2024, in contrast to the exports of US$ 32.624 million in August 2024, the PBS data revealed.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports of gloves increased by 38.40 percent while the exports of footballs and other sports commodities decreased by 15.82 and 0.13 percent respectively.
