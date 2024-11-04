Open Menu

Export Of Sport Goods Increases 2.13% To US 93.087 Mln

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Export of sport goods increases 2.13% to US 93.087 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The export of sport goods from the country witnessed an increase of 2.13 percent during the first three months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the export of corresponding months of last year.

The country exported sport goods worth US$ 93.087 million during July-September (2024-25) as opposed to the export of US$ 91.148 million during July-September (2023-24), showing growth of 2.13 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs rose by 1.95 percent, surging from US$ 55.260 million last year to US$ 56.338 million during the current year.

The gloves exports also increased by 7.92 percent by going up from US$ 14.636 million last year to US$ 15.795 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods dipped by 1.40 percent to US$ 21.252 million from US$ 20.

954 million last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the sports goods export witnessed a decrease of 1.90 percent in September 2024 as opposed to the export of the same month of last year.

The sports goods exports in September 2024 were recorded at US$ 31.104 million against exports of US$ 31.705 million in September 2023.

During the month, the export of gloves and all other sports products increased by 24.74 and 0.25 percent respectively whereas the export of footballs witnessed a decrease of 9.76 percent.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods witnessed a decline of 4.66 percent during September 2024, in contrast to the exports of US$ 32.624 million in August 2024, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of gloves increased by 38.40 percent while the exports of footballs and other sports commodities decreased by 15.82 and 0.13 percent respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exports Same August September All From Million

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday

33 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan

Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan

38 minutes ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussion ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on ME situation

58 minutes ago
 12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan ..

12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan Iqbal

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day ..

Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day'

1 hour ago
 Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief ..

Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Go ..

1 hour ago
realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Da ..

Realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk—More Units to Be Rele ..

2 hours ago
 SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi

SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi

2 hours ago
 PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business ..

PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says t ..

Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says there is no justice at all

3 hours ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigatio ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..

4 hours ago
 Australia beat Pakistan in first ODI by two wicket ..

Australia beat Pakistan in first ODI by two wickets

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business