Export Of Sport Goods Increases 21.38% To US 75.236 Mln

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The export of sport goods from the country witnessed an increase of 21.38 percent during the first two months of the current financial year (2025-26) as compared to the export of corresponding months of last year.

The country exported sport goods worth US$ 75.236 million during July-August (2025-26) as opposed to the export of

US$ 61.983 million during July-August (2024-25), showing growth of 21.38 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs rose by 25.76 percent, surging from US$ 38.713 million last year to US$ 48.684 million during the current year.

The gloves exports, also increased by 12.83 percent by going up from US$ 9.300 million last year to US$ 10.493 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods surged by 14.

96 percent to US$ 16.060 million from US$ 13.970 million last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the sports goods export witnessed an increase of 11.38 percent in August 2025 as opposed to the export same month last year.

The sports goods exports in August 2025 were recorded at US$ 36.336 million against exports of US$ 32.624 million in August 2024.

During the month, the export of footballs and gloves witnessed an increase of 9.68 and 16.43 percent respectively whereas the export of all other sports products rose by 13.08 percent.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods witnessed a decrease of 6.59 percent during August 2025, in contrast to the exports of US$ 38.901 million in July 2025, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs and other sport products decreased by 10.72 and 2.99 percent while the exports of gloves increased by 8.66 percent.

