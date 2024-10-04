Open Menu

Export Of Sport Goods Increases 4.27% To US 61.982 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Export of sport goods increases 4.27% to US 61.982 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The export of sport goods from the country witnessed an increase of 4.27 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the export of corresponding months of last year.

The country exported sport goods worth US$ 61.982 million during July-August (2024-25) as opposed to the export of US$ 59.442 million during July-August (2023-24), showing growth of 4.27 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs rose by 8.35 percent, surging from US$ 35.728 million last year to US$ 38.713 million during the current year.

The gloves exports, however, dropped by 1.38 percent by going down from US$ 9.429 million last year to US$ 9.299 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods also dipped by 2.21 percent to US$ 13.

970 million from US$ 14.285 million last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the sports goods export witnessed a decrease of 2.18 percent in August 2024 as opposed to the export of the same month of last year.

The sports goods exports in August 2024 were recorded at US$ 32.624 million against exports of US$ 33.350 million in August 2023.

During the month, the export of footballs witnessed an increase of 3.84 percent whereas the export of gloves and all other sports products declined by 17.98 and 6.32 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods witnessed an increase of 11.12 percent during August 2024, in contrast to the exports of US$ 29.358 million in July 2024, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs increased by 17.79 percent while the exports of gloves and other sports commodities also surged by 1.89 and 0.23 percent respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exports Same July August All From Million

Recent Stories

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, ..

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..

24 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional ..

Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

13 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

13 hours ago
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

13 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

13 hours ago
 PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

13 hours ago
 Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestat ..

Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules

13 hours ago
 KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to apprec ..

KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..

13 hours ago
 "Education Opportunities: GB students to get benef ..

"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business