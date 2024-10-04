Export of sport goods increases 4.27% to US 61.982 mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The export of sport goods from the country witnessed an increase of 4.27 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the export of corresponding months of last year.

The country exported sport goods worth US$ 61.982 million during July-August (2024-25) as opposed to the export of US$ 59.442 million during July-August (2023-24), showing growth of 4.27 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs rose by 8.35 percent, surging from US$ 35.728 million last year to US$ 38.713 million during the current year.

The gloves exports, however, dropped by 1.38 percent by going down from US$ 9.429 million last year to US$ 9.299 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods also dipped by 2.21 percent to US$ 13.

970 million from US$ 14.285 million last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the sports goods export witnessed a decrease of 2.18 percent in August 2024 as opposed to the export of the same month of last year.

The sports goods exports in August 2024 were recorded at US$ 32.624 million against exports of US$ 33.350 million in August 2023.

During the month, the export of footballs witnessed an increase of 3.84 percent whereas the export of gloves and all other sports products declined by 17.98 and 6.32 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods witnessed an increase of 11.12 percent during August 2024, in contrast to the exports of US$ 29.358 million in July 2024, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs increased by 17.79 percent while the exports of gloves and other sports commodities also surged by 1.89 and 0.23 percent respectively.