Export Of Sports Goods Increases 10.93% To US 404.797 Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The export of sports goods from the country witnessed an increase of 10.93 percent during the fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the export of corresponding last year.

The country exported sports goods worth US$ 404.797 million during July-June (2022-23) as opposed to the export of US$ 364.901 million during July-June (2021-22), showing growth of 10.93 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs rose by 24.25 percent, surging from US$ 190.668 million last year to US$ 236.897 million during the year under review.

The gloves exports, however, dropped by 12.23 percent by going down from US$ 76.262 million last year to US$ 66.366 million, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods rose by 3.06 percent to US$ 100.966 million from US$ 97.

971 million last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the sports goods export witnessed a decrease of 5.53 percent in June 2023 as opposed to the export of the same month of last year.

The sports goods exports in June 2023 were recorded at US$ 34.265 million against exports of US$ 36.269 million in June 2022.

During the period under review, the export of footballs and gloves decreased by 7.55 and 22.38 percent respectively, whereas the export of other sport products surged by 11.90 percent.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods increased by 7.88 percent during June 2023, in contrast to the exports of US$ 31.763 million in May 2023, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of gloves and all other sport products rose by 27.80 and 49.98 percent respectively, in addition the exports of footballs decreased by 8.70 percent.

