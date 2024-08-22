Export Of Sports Goods Increases 12.51% In July 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The export of sports goods from the country witnessed an increase of 12.51 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding last year.
The country exported sports goods worth US$ 29.358 million during July 2024 as opposed to the export of US$ 26.093 million during July 2023, showing growth of 12.51 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
Among the sports products, the exports of footballs rose by 14.20 percent, surging from US$ 15.565 million to US$ 17.775 million during the month under review.
The gloves exports also increased 24.
24 percent by going up from US$ 3.707 million last year to US$ 4.606 million, the PBS data revealed.
Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods rose by 2.29 percent to US$ 6.977 million from US$ 6.821 million same month last year.
Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods decreased by 13.54 percent during July 2024, in contrast to the exports of US$ 33.954 million in June 2024, the PBS data revealed.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports of gloves and footballs decreased by 6.65 and 17.65 percent respectively, in addition, the exports of all other sports products also decreased by 6.17 percent.
