Export Of Sports Goods Increases 18.28% In Eight Months

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Export of sports goods increases 18.28% in eight months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The export of sports goods from the country witnessed an increase of 18.28 percent during the eight months of the current financial year (2022-23) as compared to the export of corresponding months of last year.

The country exported sports goods worth US$ 270.158 million during July-February (2022-23) as opposed to the export of US$ 228.400 million during July-February (2021-22), showing growth of 18.28 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs rose by 35.70 percent, surging from US$ 114.521 million last year to US$ 155.400 million during the current year.

The gloves exports, however, dropped by 6.28 percent by going down from US$ 50.615 million last year to US$ 47.435 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods increased by 6.42 percent to US$ 67.322 million from US$ 63.

263 million last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the sports goods export witnessed a decrease of 20.19 percent in February 2023 as opposed to the export of the same month of last year.

The sports goods exports in February 2023 were recorded at US$ 28.352 million against exports of US$ 35.526 million in February 2022.

During the period under review, the export of footballs and gloves decreased by 23.30 and 33.86 percent respectively, whereas the exports of all other sports products also witnessed a nominal decline of 2.08 percent.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods decreased by 15.10 percent during February 2023, in contrast to the exports of US$ 33.393 million in January 2023, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs and gloves decreased by 11.080 and 31.12 percent respectively, in addition to the drop in the exports of other sports commodities by 13.10 percent.

