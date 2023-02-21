UrduPoint.com

Export Of Sports Goods Increases 25.51% In 7 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Export of sports goods increases 25.51% in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The export of sports goods from the country witnessed an increase of 25.51 percent during the seven months of the current financial year (2022-23) as compared to the export of corresponding months of last year.

The country exported sports goods worth US$ 242.074 million during July-January (2022-23) as compared to the export of US$ 192.874 million during July-January (2021-22), showing growth of 25.51 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs rose by 49.48 percent, surging from US$ 93.186 million last year to US$ 139.296 million during the current year.

The gloves exports, however, dropped by 2.57 percent by going down from US$ 44.614 million last year to US$ 43.466 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods increased by 7.69 percent to US$ 59.

312 million from US$ 55.074 million last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the sports goods export witnessed an increase of 14.84 percent in January 2023 as opposed to the export of the same month of last year.

The sports goods exports in January 2023 were recorded at US$ 33.393 million against exports of US$ 29.077 million in January 2022.

During the period under review, the export of footballs and all other sports products increased by 27.19 and 22.55 percent respectively, whereas the exports of gloves however dipped by 18.59 percent.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods decreased by 1.68 percent during January 2023, in contrast to the exports of US$ 33.963 million in December 2022, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs and gloves decreased by 2.72 and 15.85 percent respectively in addition the exports of other sports commodities increased by 12.055 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exports Same January December All From Million

Recent Stories

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

1 hour ago
 FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuania ..

FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuanian leadership

1 hour ago
 NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, econ ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, economic ties

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf Theatre Festival

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.