Export Of Sports Goods Increases 32.50% In July 2025

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The export of sports goods from the country witnessed an increase of 32.50 percent during the first month of the current financial year (2025-26) as compared to the exports of the corresponding last year.

The country exported sports goods worth US$38.901 million during July 2025 as opposed to the export of US$29.358 million during July 2024, showing a growth of 32.50 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs rose by 44.70 percent, surging from US$17.775 million to US$25.720 million during the month under review.

The gloves exports also increased 9.18 percent by going up from US$4.606 million last year to US$5.029 million, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods rose by 16.84 percent to US$8.152 million from US$6.977 million same month last year.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods increased by 6.93 percent during July 2025, in contrast to the exports of US$36.378 million in June 2025, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs increased by 18.44 percent while the exports of gloves and all other sports products decreased by 8.90 and 10.83 percent, respectively.

