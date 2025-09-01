Export Of Sports Goods Increases 32.50% In July 2025
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The export of sports goods from the country witnessed an increase of 32.50 percent during the first month of the current financial year (2025-26) as compared to the exports of the corresponding last year.
The country exported sports goods worth US$38.901 million during July 2025 as opposed to the export of US$29.358 million during July 2024, showing a growth of 32.50 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
Among the sports products, the exports of footballs rose by 44.70 percent, surging from US$17.775 million to US$25.720 million during the month under review.
The gloves exports also increased 9.18 percent by going up from US$4.606 million last year to US$5.029 million, the PBS data revealed.
Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods rose by 16.84 percent to US$8.152 million from US$6.977 million same month last year.
Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods increased by 6.93 percent during July 2025, in contrast to the exports of US$36.378 million in June 2025, the PBS data revealed.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs increased by 18.44 percent while the exports of gloves and all other sports products decreased by 8.90 and 10.83 percent, respectively.
Recent Stories
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
More Stories From Business
-
Export of sports goods increases 32.50% in July 202555 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, China explore stronger capital, financial sector ties2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 20255 hours ago
-
Price of petrol kept unchanged, other petroleum products reduced13 hours ago
-
Two-day Colour & Chem Exhibition fetches mega business deals14 hours ago
-
New MoUs could boost bilateral trade between Pakistan, Bangladesh : Iftikhar Malik23 hours ago
-
Solar energy set to transform Pakistan’s power sector, says Saifur Rehman23 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 20251 day ago