Export of sports goods surges 33 % to $295.833 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned $ 295.833 million from export of sports goods during July-April 2021-22 that depicted 33.43 percent increase as compared to corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

According to trade data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) during July-April 2020-21 total exports of sports goods were recorded $ 221.721 million while demand of sports gloves, foot balls and other sports goods surged during first ten months of ongoing financial year.

More then 2.88 million dozens footballs worth $152.146 million were exported during 10 months of FY 2021-22 which depict 37.30% increase in terms of quantity and 40.

38% surge in terms of value.

In the corresponding period of FY 2020-21 as many as 2.1 million dozens footballs worth $108.384 million were exported.

The PBS data further showed significant growth of 108.86 % increase in terms of quantity in export of gloves and their export volume reached at 2.734 million dozens in July-April 2021-22 and Pakistan fetched $ 63.404 million of them. In the first 10 months of FY 2020-21 over 1.3 million dozens gloves worth $56.537 million were exported.

Export of other sports goods also increased 41.34 percent during July-April 2021-22 from $ 56.800 million to $ 80.283 million, the PBS showed.