Export Of Sports Goods Surges 71 % To Rs. 14 Bln

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Export of sports goods from Pakistan surged 71.66 percent during July-August 2022 over corresponding period of previous year and the country earned over Rs.14 billion by exporting footballs, gloves and other sports goods.

According to trade data of the first two months of current financial year 2022-23 released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), sports goods worth Rs 14.038 billion were exported from Pakistan in two months while in corresponding period of FY 2021-22 total export of sports goods was recorded Rs.8.178 billion.

The PBS data show that 679 thousand dozens footballs worth Rs 7.92 billion were exported during July-August 2022 which depicted 52.

93% increase in terms of quantity and 113.14% surge in terms of value. In the corresponding period of FY 2021-22 as many as 444 thousand dozens footballs worth Rs 3.716 billion were exported.

The data also depicts 29.87% growth in export of gloves used in various sports in terms of value despite 8.85% decrease in terms of quantity.

Export of gloves in first two months of FY 2022-23 reached at 515 thousand dozens worth Rs 2.538 billion while in July August 2021-22 Pakistan fetched Rs 1.954 billion by exporting 565 thousand dozens gloves.

Export of other sports goods also increased 42.75 percent during July-August 2022 from Rs. 2.508 billion to Rs.3.58 billion, the PBS data showed.

