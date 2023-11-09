Export sector exempt from smart lockdown: SCCI president

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that as per the discussion with Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, the export sector is exempt from the application of the smart lockdown as the factories have not been barred from operations in the relevant order

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that as per the discussion with Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, the export sector is exempt from the application of the smart lockdown as the factories have not been barred from operations in the relevant order.

In a statement, Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that members can continue their official factory routines on November, 10 and 11, 2023.