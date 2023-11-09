Open Menu

Export Sector Exempt From Smart Lockdown: SCCI President

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that as per the discussion with Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, the export sector is exempt from the application of the smart lockdown as the factories have not been barred from operations in the relevant order

In a statement, Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that members can continue their official factory routines on November, 10 and 11, 2023.

