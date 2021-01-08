UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Export To US Touched $ 2,412 Million During July-Dec, 2020

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

Export to US touched $ 2,412 million during July-Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said the exports to the United States (US) for July –December, 2020 grew by 18.4 percent to $ 2,412 million as compared to $ 2,037 million in Jul-Dec 2019.

It is a great achievement by our exporters and "I encourage them to strive to obtain a greater share of the market," the Adviser said this on his official twitter account here.

"I am happy to share that our exports to the US grew by 27 percent to $ 425 million in December 2020 as compared to USD 334 million in December 2019."This is the first time that our exports to the US have crossed $ 400 million during three consecutive months, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Twitter United States United States Dollars July December 2019 2020 Market Commerce Share Million

Recent Stories

Trump to skip Biden inauguration after presidency ..

11 minutes ago

Olympic silver medallist Manyonga suspended for do ..

11 minutes ago

Mutated Coronavirus Spreading Across Slovakia - He ..

11 minutes ago

In vaccine-sceptic France, some medics also hesita ..

11 minutes ago

Swati for exponential growth in the country's frei ..

11 minutes ago

Increase in retirement age to save Rs.140 billion ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.