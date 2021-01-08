Export to US touched $ 2,412 million during July-Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said the exports to the United States (US) for July –December, 2020 grew by 18.4 percent to $ 2,412 million as compared to $ 2,037 million in Jul-Dec 2019.

It is a great achievement by our exporters and "I encourage them to strive to obtain a greater share of the market," the Adviser said this on his official twitter account here.

"I am happy to share that our exports to the US grew by 27 percent to $ 425 million in December 2020 as compared to USD 334 million in December 2019."This is the first time that our exports to the US have crossed $ 400 million during three consecutive months, he said.