Exporters demand restoration of zero-rated regime

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to either restore zero-rating regime for five export industries or suspend the operation of its decision till an effective mechanism for refund of export tax claims was put in place

Talking to a group of leading exporters, LCCI President Almas Hyder claimed that the withdrawal of zero-rating regime would hit the exports, bring pressure on exporters, especially small and medium businesses, and widen the trade deficit.

He said it might also cause liquidity problem for the exporting sector.

The delay in tax refunds to exporters was a longstanding issue of the business community, he added.

The LCCI president said the Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) would be reaching banks for borrowing if they did not get refunds. However, they would not be able afford to take debt at such a high mark-up.

"Textiles, leather, carpets, surgical instruments and sports goods are major export sectors. The five-zero rating sectors are documented and contributing around 70 per cent of total exports and 50 per cent in employment. The withdrawal of zero-rated facility will push these sectors towards a disaster," he added.