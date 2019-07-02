UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exporters Demand Restoration Of Zero-rated Regime

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 10:49 PM

Exporters demand restoration of zero-rated regime

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to either restore zero-rating regime for five export industries or suspend the operation of its decision till an effective mechanism for refund of export tax claims was put in place

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to either restore zero-rating regime for five export industries or suspend the operation of its decision till an effective mechanism for refund of export tax claims was put in place.

Talking to a group of leading exporters, LCCI President Almas Hyder claimed that the withdrawal of zero-rating regime would hit the exports, bring pressure on exporters, especially small and medium businesses, and widen the trade deficit.

He said it might also cause liquidity problem for the exporting sector.

The delay in tax refunds to exporters was a longstanding issue of the business community, he added.

The LCCI president said the Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) would be reaching banks for borrowing if they did not get refunds. However, they would not be able afford to take debt at such a high mark-up.

"Textiles, leather, carpets, surgical instruments and sports goods are major export sectors. The five-zero rating sectors are documented and contributing around 70 per cent of total exports and 50 per cent in employment. The withdrawal of zero-rated facility will push these sectors towards a disaster," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sports Exports Business Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Employment

Recent Stories

RTA scoops multiple social responsibility, brand d ..

5 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed offers condolences to Dubai fi ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Executive Council introduces rating s ..

35 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi, heads of parliaments of Gabon, CA ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai is top Arab city and 11th globally in future ..

50 minutes ago

Sharjah Publishing City FZ accepted as voting memb ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.