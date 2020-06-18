Exporters hail approval of PPEs exports items from cabinet

The Textiles and Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) exporters hailed the government decision for approval for exporting all PPEs items including, woven and non-woven, which provides opportunity to cater to the demands of world markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Textiles and Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) exporters hailed the government decision for approval for exporting all PPEs items including, woven and non-woven, which provides opportunity to cater to the demands of world markets.

PPE exports of all items including, woven and non-woven would have huge opportunity for local exporter to achieve their targets for maximum benefits from opportunity after the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic, President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and industry (FPCCI) , Mian Anjum Nisar told APP here.

While President FPCCI, Mian Anjum Nisar said that in this regard the government has coordinated with FPCCI including whole business community and "We are committed to support the every good step of the government." He said that the government should also imposed ban on the raw material of PPE equipment's and finishing goods to achieve the goal of value addition in the country. The well-known business leader said that where Pakistan and world as whole are facing the huge challenge of COVID-19 in every sphere of life, "We had emerging opportunities to reshape our export regime of different items including PPEs exports.

While talking to APP, President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) Ms Qurrat �ul-Ain appreciated the government decision for open up the PPEs export through the cabinet decision for getting more benefit in emerging business trends after COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that now world has change for new emerging businesses and trade dynamics and after the paradigm shift in COVID-19 pandemic situation, "We need to relocate our businesses according to modern trends." Qurrat �ul-Ain said that in Faisal is consider the textile hub of the country and the local business community in textiles sector has received huge number of export orders from European Union and the other countries. She said that now "We need to explore the new emerging world makets and European Union (EU) , middle East, Central Asia and African region are more potential markets for local traders to increase country's exports.

She said that after the signing the Free Trade Agreement (FTA-II) with China our exporters need to enhance the exports in potential Chinese market, where "We have relaxation on 313 export items." While the Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood urged the local exporters to exploit the huge opportunities by exporting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items in potential global market as its demand has risen after COVID-19 pandemic.

The advisor emphasized upon the need for exploiting the huge opportunities of increasing exports in the health and safety products like PPE including protective masks, gloves, sanitizer, clothing, helmets, goggles and other garments or more innovative equipment's designed for protection from COVID-19 pandemic.

The advisor also informed that a committee has also been formed to manage local demand to ensure adequate supplies and in this regard a notification will be issues in coming few days.

He said that this is part of government strategy for exports diversification to expand in to new segments to achieve the agenda of new market exploration for connecting local exports with global value chain. The government is committed to encourage the local exporter to seek more order from the international potential markets and also try to explore the untapped region of the world.

"A ban was imposed on export of PPE vide an SRO dated March 24, 2020, which is now being lifted after consultations among all stakeholders' he said. Already "I have received information that some exporters have obtained large orders for face masks from United States, Canada and European Union, Razak Dawood said.

The adviser said the exports to different regions has increased as the exports to Middle East went up by 36 percent, African regions 10 percent, while the export to Central Asian Countries especially were also on rice. He calls the exporter to go full speed ahead and capture the share of potential markets of the world including EU and China to increase the local exports.

Razak Dawood said that "We are fully prepared to exploit the economic and trade opportunities expected in the wake of post COVID-19 pandemic to increase local production for promoting the Pakistan made products in global potential markets."