Exporters hail govt decision of allowing PPEs exports items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The exporters of textiles and Personal Protective Equipment's (PPEs) have welcomed the government decision of allowing exports of all PPEs items-both woven and non-woven, saying that the decision would provide them opportunity to cater to the demands of world markets.

The decision would provide local exporter a huge opportunity to achieve their exports' targets that were badly affected after emergence of COVID-19 pandemic, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and industry (FPCCI) President Mian Anjum Nisar told APP on Sunday.

He said that in this regard the government had coordinated with FPCCI and the whole business community, adding, the business community was committed to support the every good step of the government.

He said "where Pakistan and the world as whole were facing the challenge of COVID-19 in every sphere of life, we were creating opportunities to reshape our export regime of different items including PPEs exports." Meanwhile, Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) President Qurrat-ul-Ain also appreciated the government decision for opening up the PPEs export through the cabinet decision for getting more benefit in emerging business trends after COVID-19 pandemic. She said that now the world has been changed for new emerging businesses and trade dynamics and after the paradigm shift in COVID-19 pandemic situation, there was a need to relocate the businesses according to modern trends She said that Faisalabad was considered as the textile hub of the country and the local business community in the sector has received a huge number of export orders from European Union and the other countries.

"We need to explore emerging markets and European Union (EU), middle East, Central Asia and African region are more potential markets for local traders to increase country's exports," Qurrat-ul-Ain said.

She said that after the signing of Free Trade Agreement (FTA-II) with China the exporters need to enhance their exports in potential Chinese market.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and investment Abdul Razak Dawood, in his tweet on Sunday, urged the local exporters to exploit huge opportunities by exporting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items in potential global market as its demand has risen after COVID-19 pandemic.

The advisor emphasized upon the need for exploiting the huge opportunities of increasing exports in the health and safety products like PPE including protective masks, gloves, sanitizer, clothing, helmets, goggles and other garments or more innovative equipment's designed for protection from COVID-19 pandemic.

The advisor also informed that a committee has also been formed to manage local demand to ensure adequate supplies and in this regard a notification would be issues in coming few days.

He said that this was part of government strategy for exports diversification to expand into new segments to achieve the agenda of new market exploration for connecting local exports with global value chain.

The government was committed to encourage the local exporters to seek more orders from the international potential markets and also try to explore the untapped region of the world.

"A ban was imposed on export of PPE vide an SRO dated March 24, 2020, which is now being lifted after consultations among all stakeholders' he said.

Already "I have received information that some exporters have obtained large orders for face masks from United States, Canada and European Union, Razak Dawood said. The adviser said the exports to different regions has increased as the exports to Middle East went up by 36 percent, African regions 10 percent, while the export to Central Asian Countries especially were also on rise. He calls the exporter to go full speed ahead and capture the share of potential markets of the world including EU and China to increase the local exports.

