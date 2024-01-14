Exporters urged to capture Kyrgyz pharmaceutical market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Kyrgyzstan Trade House (KTH) Chairman Meher Kashif Younis Sunday urged Pakistani exporters to capture Kyrgyzstan's US $ 650 million pharmaceutical market.

Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Ms Sana Abdullah here at KTH on Sunday, he said that by strategically entering this market, Pakistan can not only boost its economic prospects but also contribute to the healthcare needs of Kyrgyzstan's seven million population. He adding that by capitalizing on its pharmaceutical prowess, fostering strategic collaborations, Pakistan can successfully capture a substantial portion of Kyrgyzstan's pharmaceutical market, contributing to the well-being of both nations.

Meher said Pakistan possesses a well-established pharmaceutical industry with a proven track record of producing high-quality medicines. Leveraging this expertise can help meet Kyrgyzstan's increasing demand for affordable and effective healthcare solutions, he observed.

Building strong relationships will not only enhance the distribution network but also foster trust in Pakistani pharmaceutical products.

Meher Kashif Younis said Health Minister Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev who participated in the firstever two days global health summit in Islamabad a couple of days ago also invited Pak pharmaceuticals manufacturers to visit his country for providing affordable and quality medicines in state owned pharmacies in government run hospitals.

He said Ulanbek Totuiaev Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Pakistan and KTH will continue to facilitate all exporters for promotion of bilateral trade between two countries.

Other members of the delegation, Ms Sadia, Hafsa, Amina and Nida, were also present.