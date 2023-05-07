UrduPoint.com

Exporters Urged To Exploit Trade Potential With Turkiye

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Exporters urged to exploit trade potential with Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Sunday urged Pak exporters to fully exploit the freshly fruitful opportunities of preferential trade with Turkiye to boost bilateral trade volume across various sectors.

Speaking at a seminar on "Benefits of Preferential Trade Agreement between Turkiye and Pakistan" held here today under the aegis of Gold Ring Economic Fourm, a strategic think tank, he stressed the need to increase business-to-business interaction for strengthening trade and investment relations between the two Muslim brotherly countries.

He said the agreement signifies a notable milestone in the historic brotherly relations between Pakistan and Türkiye and envisages further integration of the markets and business communities of both countries.

He said the total trade between Pakistan and Turkiye stood at $883 million in the fiscal year 2021-22 with Pakistan's exports to Turkiye amounting to $366m and Pakistan's imports from that country amounting to $517m. The balance of trade is in favour of Turkiye with a negative trade balance of $151m in 2021-22, he added. He said this agreement will open new export opportunities.

He said In the second phase, Turkiye will reduce the duty to zero per cent on 92 tariff lines during a period between five and 10 years. Pakistan's export value of these products is $1.

608bn, while Turkish global imports stand at $2.084bn and duty will be exempted on certain items.

He said under the agreement, Pakistan has gained preferential access to the Turkish market under 261 tariff lines covering traditional as well as non-traditional sectors such as leather, rice, dates, mangoes, cutlery, sports goods, seafood, processed agricultural products, rubber tubes and tires, plastics, and engineering goods. He said Pakistan's export value of these tariff lines stands at $5.1 billion or 16 per cent of the total exports, while Turkish global imports in these products amount to $7.6bn.

Meher Kashif Younis said either side inked an agreement for duty reduction on mutually agreed tariff lines with effect from May 1. He said Turkiye has offered a margin of preferences and tariff rate quota on agriculture products to Pakistan.

The categories of products that will get benefit from the concessions are leather, footwear, glass and ceramics, articles of base metal, plastics and rubber, furniture, mattresses, lamps, sports and engineering goods, chemicals and cosmetics, agriculture products, and processed agriculture. He said in return Pakistan will reduce to zero per cent in five to 10 years on 16 tariff lines. Turkish global exports of these tariff lines stand at $2.123bn, while Pakistan's imports of these products are $684m.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exports Business Agriculture Tank May Sunday Gold Market Muslim From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

3 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

13 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

13 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

13 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.