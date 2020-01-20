UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exporters Want Full Refunds Payment As FBR Withholds Partial Amount

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:51 PM

Exporters want full refunds payment as FBR withholds partial amount

The hosiery manufacturers and exporters have raised concern over deferment of some payment under the Fully Automated Sales Tax e-Refund System (FASTER) without providing any substantive reason but hailed the government overall efforts of speedy payment of exporters' sales tax refund claims within 72 hours

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) The hosiery manufacturers and exporters have raised concern over deferment of some payment under the Fully Automated Sales Tax e-Refund System (FASTER) without providing any substantive reason but hailed the government overall efforts of speedy payment of exporters' sales tax refund claims within 72 hours.Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) vice chairman Shafiq Butt, in a statement issued here on Monday, observed that a mechanism should be finalized to find out the reasons of deferring up to 25 percent payment of exporters refunds under FASTER.

"The Automated Refund System should point out the reason as to why it is not making full payment and deferring 10 to 25 percent payment of the exporters while their documents are complete."He urged the Federal Board of Revenue that FASTER should be equipped with required software to point out the reason of rejection of exporters documents.

He said that exporters are required to submit annexure-H form with sales tax return for receiving sales tax refunds into their bank accounts under the FASTER.

However, a number of issues are being faced by the exporters for refunds. According to him, the FBR has made partial payments against the sales tax refund claims and exporters are unaware as to why the FBR had withheld the remaining refund amount.

This situation has created unrest among member exporters. Exporters want to know why the sales tax refund payment has not been made and some part payment has been withheld without mentioning any reason.PHMA vice chairman requested for the necessary instructions for reprocess of such refund claims which were rejected due to this technical constraint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bank FBR Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed reviews latest preparations for ‘ ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to Support US ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler forms &#039;Sharjah Performing Arts ..

37 minutes ago

VIS upgrades FSR for ABL Govt Securities Fund

21 minutes ago

Murder accused release after compromise between pa ..

21 minutes ago

Russia-India Cooperation in Arctic Region Has Grea ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.