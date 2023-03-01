UrduPoint.com

Exporting Companies In Russia Create Over 5.5Mln Jobs - Russian Export Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 12:12 AM

The number of jobs provided by exporting companies of the non-resource and non-energy sector in Russia went over 5.5 million in 2021, General Director of the Russian Export Center (REC) Veronika Nikishina said on Tuesday

"Along with the number of exporters, the number of jobs that are directly associated with export activities is also growing," Nikishina said at a meeting of the economic policy committee of the Russian parliament.

In 2021, the number of such jobs went over 5.5 million, she said.

Nikishina noted that over the past six years, the number of non-resource non-energy exporter companies has increased by more than 40%. This growth was primarily driven by small and medium-sized enterprises, whose number increased by more than 55%, according to the official.

