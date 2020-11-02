UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exports Back To Pre-Covid-19 Level: Razak Dawood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 04:00 PM

Exports back to pre-Covid-19 level: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Razzak Dawood said Monday that exports of the country were back on track to pre-Covid-19 levels.

In a tweet, the advisor said that the exports from the country maintained the growth trend in October 2020 and crossed the $2 billion mark after July 2020 and are back on track to pre-COVID- 19 levels.

He said the growth was despite the contraction in country's major markets due to COVID-19 and the uncertainty created by recent resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He congratulated all the exporters on this success.

"Alhamdolillah, our exports have maintained the growth trend in October 2020. Our exports have crossed the 2 billion mark after July 2020 and are back on track to pre-COVID- 19 levels. This is despite the contraction in our major markets due to COVID-19 and the uncertainty created by recent resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. I wish to congratulate all our exporters," he tweeted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports July October 2020 Market Commerce All From Billion

Recent Stories

NCOC to make important decision tomorrow

15 minutes ago

Razak Dawood claims pharmaceutical exports has inc ..

46 minutes ago

Russia reports 18,257 new coronavirus cases, 238 d ..

50 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Darmanin Plans to Visit R ..

49 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Reports 31 Ceasefire Viol ..

49 minutes ago

Kremlin: Russia Sees Ensuring Safety of Foreigners ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.