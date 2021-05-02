UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exports Crosses $ 2 Billion Mark For 7 Consecutive Months: Razak Dawood

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Sunday said that this is the first time since 2011 that our monthly exports have crossed the $ 2billion mark for 7 consecutive months.

Pakistan's export for April 2021 stood at $ 2.191 billion; the adviser said this on his official twitter account.

Exports for July-April 2021 grew by 13 percent to $ 20.879 billion as compared to $18.408 billion during the same period last year, he said.

Razak Dawood said the local export growth of 129 percent over April -2020 cannot be taken into account due to lockdown last year.

The Adviser said that "Our exporters deserve full credit for making this possible under testing global conditions."He said that April 2020 cannot be taken into account due to lockdown last year.

