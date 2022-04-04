Exports grow by 24.67pc to $23.298 billion in nine months

The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 24.67 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding months of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 24.67 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding months of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to PBS data, the exports from the country were recorded at $23.298 billion during July-March (2021-22) against the exports of $18.687 billion recorded during July-March (2020-21), showing growth of 24.67 percent.

The imports during the months under review also went up by 48.63 percent by growing from $39.489 billion last year to $58.691 billion in July-March (2021-22).

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $35.393 billion, showing an increase of 70.14 percent over the deficit of $20.802 billion recorded during July-March (2020-21), the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of the country increased by 15.91 percent during March 2022 as compared to the exports of same month of last year.

The exports during March 2022 were recorded at $2.740 billion against the exports of $2.364 billion in March 2021, the data revealed.

The imports into the country increased from $5.631 billion in March 2021 to $6.186 billion in March 2022, showing growth of 9.86 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed negative growth of 2.84 percent during March 2022 as compared to the exports of $2.820 billion recorded during February 2022.

On the other hand, the imports into the country during March 2022 witnessed increase of 4.72 percent as compared to the imports of $5.907 billion in February 2022, according to the PBS data.

Meanwhile, former Spokesperson to the Finance Minister, Muzzammil Aslam said in a tweet that wonderful news despite the higher oil, Liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal prices, import bill still well managed for the month of March at $6.19 billion.

He said that exports first time making a history to cross $31 billion.