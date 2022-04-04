UrduPoint.com

Exports Grow By 24.67pc To $23.298 Billion In Nine Months

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Exports grow by 24.67pc to $23.298 billion in nine months

The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 24.67 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding months of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 24.67 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding months of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to PBS data, the exports from the country were recorded at $23.298 billion during July-March (2021-22) against the exports of $18.687 billion recorded during July-March (2020-21), showing growth of 24.67 percent.

The imports during the months under review also went up by 48.63 percent by growing from $39.489 billion last year to $58.691 billion in July-March (2021-22).

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $35.393 billion, showing an increase of 70.14 percent over the deficit of $20.802 billion recorded during July-March (2020-21), the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of the country increased by 15.91 percent during March 2022 as compared to the exports of same month of last year.

The exports during March 2022 were recorded at $2.740 billion against the exports of $2.364 billion in March 2021, the data revealed.

The imports into the country increased from $5.631 billion in March 2021 to $6.186 billion in March 2022, showing growth of 9.86 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed negative growth of 2.84 percent during March 2022 as compared to the exports of $2.820 billion recorded during February 2022.

On the other hand, the imports into the country during March 2022 witnessed increase of 4.72 percent as compared to the imports of $5.907 billion in February 2022, according to the PBS data.

Meanwhile, former Spokesperson to the Finance Minister, Muzzammil Aslam said in a tweet that wonderful news despite the higher oil, Liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal prices, import bill still well managed for the month of March at $6.19 billion.

He said that exports first time making a history to cross $31 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Oil Same February March Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

US State Dept. Launches Bureau of Cyberspace and D ..

US State Dept. Launches Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy - Statement

1 minute ago
 Zakharova on Biden's Call for Tribunal on Ukraine: ..

Zakharova on Biden's Call for Tribunal on Ukraine: Better Start With Yugoslavia, ..

1 minute ago
 Russia's Lavrov Plans to Visit Algeria Soon

Russia's Lavrov Plans to Visit Algeria Soon

1 minute ago
 Biden, Obama to Laud Affordable Care Act Success o ..

Biden, Obama to Laud Affordable Care Act Success on 12th Anniversary - White Hou ..

2 minutes ago
 Students block Srinagar-Leh Highway in protest aga ..

Students block Srinagar-Leh Highway in protest against authorities

29 minutes ago
 PTI workers to stand with Imran Khan till their la ..

PTI workers to stand with Imran Khan till their last breath: Dr Yasmin

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.