Exports grow by 25.46pc to $26.228 billion in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 25.46 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding months of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to PBS data, the exports from the country were recorded at $26.228 billion during July-April (2021-22) against the exports of $20.905 billion recorded during July-April (2020-21), showing growth of 25.46 percent.

The imports during the months under review also went up by 46.41 percent by growing from $44.731 billion last year to $65.492 billion in July- April (2021-22).

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $39.264 billion, showing an increase of 64.79 percent over the deficit of $23.826 billion recorded during July- April (2020-21), the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of the country increased by 29.53 percent during April 2022 as compared to the exports of same month of last year.

The exports during April 2022 were recorded at $2.873 billion against the exports of $2.218 billion in April 2021, the data revealed.

The imports into the country increased from $5.242 billion in April 2021 to $6.615 billion in April 2022, showing growth of 26.19 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed growth of 3.27 percent during April 2022 as compared to the exports of $2.782 billion recorded during March 2022.

On the other hand, the imports into the country during April 2022 witnessed increase of 2.96 percent as compared to the imports of $6.425 billion in March 2022, according to the PBS data.