Exports increase 12.71% to Rs 2.88 trillion in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Exports from the country, in rupee term, increased by 12.71 per cent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports from the country during July� April (2019-2020) were recorded at Rs 2883,787 million as against Rs 2,558,582 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 12.71 per cent, according to provisional data released by PBS.

However, on year-on-year basis, the exports from the country decreased by 46.62 percent in April 2020 as compared to the exports of April 2019. The exports in April 2020 were recorded at Rs157,412 million as against the exports of Rs 294,883 million during April, 2019.

Likewise, the exports on month-on-month basis decreased by 45.23 percent in April 2020 when compared to the exports of Rs287,411 million in March, 2020.

The main commodities of exports during April, 2020 were rice others (Rs. 21,663 million), knitwear (Rs. 15,173 million), Basmati rice (Rs. 15,012 million), bed wear (Rs. 12,628 million), readymade garments (Rs.

10,096 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 8,888 million), cotton yarn (Rs. 6,376 million), fish & fish freparation (Rs. 4,554 million), plastic materials (Rs. 4,402 million) and meat and meat preparations (Rs. 4,047 million).

On the other hand, imports during July � April (2019 � 2020) were recorded at Rs 5,965,492 million as against Rs 6,036,561 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing a decrease of 1.18 per cent.

The imports into the country during April, 2020 amounted to Rs. 526,880 million as against Rs525,410 million in March, 2020 and Rs. 665,418 million during April 2019, showing an increase of 0.28 per cent over March, 2020 but a decrease of 20.82 per cent over April 2019.

The main commodities of imports during April, 2020 were petroleum products (Rs. 56,508 million), palm oil (Rs. 31,208 million), electrical machinery and apparatus (Rs. 27,667 million), natural gas, liquefied (Rs. 24,896 million), plastic materials (Rs. 23,910 million), raw cotton (Rs. 19,354 million), iron and steel scrap (Rs. 17,300 million) Iron and steel (Rs. 15,936 million), medicinal products (Rs. 12,222 million) and pulses (Rs. 10,340 million).

