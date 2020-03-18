Exports increase 22.68 pc to Rs. 2,439 mln in eight months

The exports from the country, in rupee term, surged by 22.68 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The exports from the country, in rupee term, surged by 22.68 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports from the country during July-January (2019-20) were recorded at Rs. 2,439,949 million against the exports of Rs. 1,988,938 million during July-January (2018-19), showing growth of 22.68 percent, according to the provisional figures released by the bureau.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 26.71 percent during the month of February 2020 when compared to the same month of last year. The exports in February amounted to Rs. 330,188 million compared to the exports of Rs. 260,592 million in February 2019.

The exports on month-on-month increased by 7.91 percent during February this year when compared to the exports of Rs. 305,986 million in January this year.

The main commodities of exports during February, 2020 were readymade garments (Rs. 43,282 million), knitwear (Rs. 39,854 million), bed wear (Rs. 31,754 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 29,313 million), rice others (Rs.

19,407 million), cotton yarn (Rs. 15,063 million), towels (Rs. 12,267 million), vegetables (Rs.9,983 million), fruits (Rs. 9,945 million) and made-up articles, excluding towels and bed wear (Rs. 9,287 million).

On the other hand, the imports during July�February (2019 � 2020) totaled Rs. 4,915,448 million as against Rs. 4,798,328 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 2.44 percent During the month of February 2020, the imports amounted to Rs. 645,648 million as against Rs. 639,572 million in January, 2020 and Rs. 574,036 million during February 2019 showing an increase of 0.95% over January, 2020 and of 12.48% over February 2019.

The main commodities of imports during February 2020 were petroleum products (Rs. 97,180 million), petroleum crude (Rs. 35,693 million), natural gas, liquified (Rs. 32,271 million), plastic materials (Rs. 31,283 million), raw cotton (Rs.30,010 million), palm oil (Rs.27,993 million), power generating machinery (Rs.22,792 million), iron and Steel (Rs.22,555 million), electrical machinery and apparatus (Rs.22,187 million) and iron and steel scrap (Rs. 20,326 million)....

