Exports increase 29.48% to Rs2.562 trillion in first half -FY22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The exports from the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 29.48 per cent during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to PBS provisional figures, the exports during July-December (2021-22) were recorded at Rs2,562,063 million as against the exports of Rs1,978,753 million during July- December 2020-21.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 29.34 in December 2021 as compared to the exports of December, 2020. The exports during December, 2021 amounted to Rs489,918 million against the exports of Rs378,776 million during December 2020.

On month on months basis, the exports however declined by 2.41 percent as compared to the exports of Rs502,009 million in November 2021.

Main commodities of exports during December 2021 were knitwear (Rs77,961 million), readymade garments (Rs61,411 million), bedwear (Rs. 44,905 million), rice others (Rs33,868 million), cotton cloth (Rs33,502 million), cotton yarn (Rs18,874 million), towels (Rs.16,867 million), fruits (Rs.12,376 million), made-up articles (excl. towels & bedwear) (Rs.12,272 million) and fish & fish Preparations (Rs.9,050 million).

On the other hand, imports during July � December 2021 totaled Rs6,890,523 million as against Rs3,996,127 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 72.

43%.

Likewise, the imports during December 2021 amounted to Rs1,358,249 million as against Rs1,366,681 million in November 2021 and Rs798,228 million during December 2020 showing a decrease of 0.62% over November 2021, but an increase of 70.16% over December 2020.

The main commodities of imports during December 2021 were medicinal products (Rs172,866 million), petroleum products (Rs159,573 million), natural gas liquified (Rs 85,128 million), petroleum crude (Rs.62,773 million), palm oil (Rs 56,104 million), iron & steel (Rs.49,500 million), plastic materials (Rs46,668 million), iron & steel scrap (Rs.44,627 million), mobile phone (Rs.41,440 million) and electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs. 40,654 million).

In terms of Dollar, the exports from the country during the first half of current financial year witnessed an increase of 24.71% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During July-December 2021, exports were recorded at $15.102 billion as compared with the exports of $12.110 billion of same period of last year (July-December 2020).

The imports also registered about 65.94% growth as these went up from $24.454 billion in 1st half of the last year to $40.580 billion during current year, the PBS data revealed.

