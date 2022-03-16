Exports increase 32.77% to Rs3.520 trillion in first 8 months of FY22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The exports of the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 32.77 per cent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The exports of the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 32.77 per cent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to PBS provisional figures, the exports during July-February (2021-22) were recorded at Rs3,520,242 million as compared to the exports of Rs2,651,319 million during July- February 2020-21.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of the country increased by 51.23 percent in February 2022 as compared to the exports of February 2021. The exports during February 2022 recorded at Rs497,602 million against the exports of Rs329,033 million during February 2021.

On month-on-months basis, the exports increased by 7.97 percent in February 2022 as compared to the exports of Rs460,856 million in January 2022.

The main commodities of exports during February 2022 were knitwear (Rs. 73,131 million), readymade garments (Rs. 62,500 million), bed wear (Rs. 46,308 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 41,308 million), rice others (Rs.31,688 million), cotton yarn (Rs.

22,505 million), towels (Rs.17,782 million), rice Basmati (Rs.12,309 million), madeup Articles, excluding towels & bedwear (Rs.11,474 million) and plastic materials (Rs.8,247 million).

On the other hand, imports during July�February, 2021-2022 totaled Rs8,981,762million as compared to the Rs5,497,536 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 63.38%.

Likewise, imports of the country during February, 2022 recorded at Rs1,042,396 million as compared to Rs1,064,154 million in January, 2022 and Rs 732,174 million during February, 2021 showing a decrease of 2.04% over January, 2021 but an increase of 42.37% over February, 2021.

The main commodities of imports during February, 2022 were petroleum products (Rs. 91.858 million), petroleum crude (Rs.63,486 million), Natural Gas Liquified (Rs. 54,523 million), palm oil (Rs. 54,358 million), plastic materials (Rs. 44,855 million), medicinal products (Rs.44,091 million), iron & steel (Rs.41,267 million), iron & steel scrap (Rs.37,606 million), electrical machinery (Rs.29,875 million) and mobile phone (Rs.24,921 million).

/395