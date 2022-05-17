UrduPoint.com

Exports Increase 35% To Rs4.553 Trillion In 10 Months

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Exports increase 35% to Rs4.553 trillion in 10 months

The exports of the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 35.52 per cent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The exports of the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 35.52 per cent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to PBS provisional figures, exports during July, April (2021, 2022) were recorded at Rs. 4,553,272 million as against Rs. 3,359,742 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 35.52%, according to provisional data released by PBS.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports during the month of April 2022 increased by 57.44 percent when compared to the exports of same month of last year. The exports in April 2020 were recorded at Rs.534,514 million compared to exports of Rs.339,498 million during April, 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 7.15 when compared to the exports of Rs.498,845 million in March 2022.

The main commodities of exports during April, 2022 were knitwear (Rs. 90,096 million), readymade garments (Rs. 64,669 million), bed wear (Rs. 51,398 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 38,763 million), rice others (Rs.

32,704 million), towels (Rs.19,974 million), cotton yarn (Rs.18,016 million), madeup articles, excluding towels & Bedwear (Rs.15,277 million), rice basmati (Rs.15,198 million) and surgical goods & medical instruments(Rs.8,067 million).

On the other hand, imports during July, April, (2021- 2022) totaled Rs. 11,349,408 million as against Rs. 7,178,581 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 58.10%.

Imports into Pakistan during April, 2022 amounted to Rs. 1,232,104 million as against Rs. 1,150,786 million in March, 2022 and Rs. 802,443 million during April, 2021, showing an increase of 7.07% over March, 2021 and of 53.54% over April, 2021.

The main commodities of imports during April, 2022 were petroleum products (Rs. 232,765 million), petroleum crude (Rs.98,427 million), Natural Gas Liquified (Rs. 71,072 million), palm oil (Rs. 67,840 million), plastic materials (Rs. 51,678 million), mobile phone (Rs.39,460 million), raw cotton (Rs.38,533 million), iron and steel (Rs.35,157 million), iron and steel scrap (Rs.32,751 million) and electrical machinery and apparatus (Rs.28,572 million).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Mobile Oil Same March April July Gas 2020 Cotton 786 Investment Limited Million NTS Jobs

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan Protesters Defiant Against All Odds

Sri Lankan Protesters Defiant Against All Odds

1 second ago
 Malaysia reports 2,373 new COVID-19 infections

Malaysia reports 2,373 new COVID-19 infections

3 seconds ago
 People advised to take precautionary measures agai ..

People advised to take precautionary measures against heat wave

2 minutes ago
 Day temperatures to be increased slightly till Fri ..

Day temperatures to be increased slightly till Friday; PMD

2 minutes ago
 Housing minister condemns Karachi Bolton Market's ..

Housing minister condemns Karachi Bolton Market's blast

2 minutes ago
 35 farmers booked for stealing canal water

35 farmers booked for stealing canal water

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.