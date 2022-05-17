Exports increase 35% to Rs4.553 trillion in 10 months

The exports of the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 35.52 per cent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The exports of the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 35.52 per cent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to PBS provisional figures, exports during July, April (2021, 2022) were recorded at Rs. 4,553,272 million as against Rs. 3,359,742 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 35.52%, according to provisional data released by PBS.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports during the month of April 2022 increased by 57.44 percent when compared to the exports of same month of last year. The exports in April 2020 were recorded at Rs.534,514 million compared to exports of Rs.339,498 million during April, 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 7.15 when compared to the exports of Rs.498,845 million in March 2022.

The main commodities of exports during April, 2022 were knitwear (Rs. 90,096 million), readymade garments (Rs. 64,669 million), bed wear (Rs. 51,398 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 38,763 million), rice others (Rs.

32,704 million), towels (Rs.19,974 million), cotton yarn (Rs.18,016 million), madeup articles, excluding towels & Bedwear (Rs.15,277 million), rice basmati (Rs.15,198 million) and surgical goods & medical instruments(Rs.8,067 million).

On the other hand, imports during July, April, (2021- 2022) totaled Rs. 11,349,408 million as against Rs. 7,178,581 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 58.10%.

Imports into Pakistan during April, 2022 amounted to Rs. 1,232,104 million as against Rs. 1,150,786 million in March, 2022 and Rs. 802,443 million during April, 2021, showing an increase of 7.07% over March, 2021 and of 53.54% over April, 2021.

The main commodities of imports during April, 2022 were petroleum products (Rs. 232,765 million), petroleum crude (Rs.98,427 million), Natural Gas Liquified (Rs. 71,072 million), palm oil (Rs. 67,840 million), plastic materials (Rs. 51,678 million), mobile phone (Rs.39,460 million), raw cotton (Rs.38,533 million), iron and steel (Rs.35,157 million), iron and steel scrap (Rs.32,751 million) and electrical machinery and apparatus (Rs.28,572 million).