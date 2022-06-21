Exports increase 40 per cent to Rs5.066 trillion in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The exports of the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 40.12 per cent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to PBS provisional figures, exports during July–May (2021–2022) were recorded at Rs.5,066,656 million as against Rs3,615,847 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 40.12 per cent, according to provisional data released by PBS.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports during the month of May 2022 increased by 100.49 per cent as compared to the exports of same month of last year. The exports in May 2020 were recorded at Rs.513,475 million as compared to exports of Rs.256,105 million during May, 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 3.92 when compared to the exports of Rs.534,423 million in April 2022.

The main commodities of exports during May, 2022 were knitwear (Rs83,728 million), readymade garments (Rs. 62,887 million), bed wear (Rs. 55,008 million), cotton cloth (Rs 45,215 million), rice others (Rs.

32,065 million), cotton yarn (Rs.20,835 million), towels (Rs.18,035 million), madeup Articles, excluding towels & Bedwear (Rs.13,756 million), rice Basmati (Rs.11,868 million) and plastic materials (Rs.9,199 million).

On the other hand, imports during July–May, 2021- 2022 totaled Rs12,671,120 million as against Rs. 7,990,528 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 58.58 per cent.

On Year-on-year and month-on-month basis, imports into Pakistan during May, 2022 amounted to Rs1,325,001 million as compared to Rs1,228,815 million in April, 2022 and Rs. 811,947 million during May, 2021 showing an increase of 7.83 per cent over April, 2021 and of 63.19 per cent over May, 2021.

The main commodities of imports during May, 2022 were petroleum products (Rs 288,039 million), natural gas liquefied (Rs114,160 million), petroleum crude (Rs.105,310 million), palm oil (Rs. 60,163 million), plastic materials (Rs. 46,553 million), iron & steel (Rs.46,223 million), raw cotton (Rs.46,154 million), motor cars (ckd/skd), Rs.30,943 million), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs.29,210 million) and mobile phone (Rs.26,825 million).