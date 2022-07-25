Exports increase 40 per cent to Rs5.663 trillion in FY2022

UrduPoint.com

July 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The exports from the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 40.11 per cent during the current fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports during JulyJune (20212022) were recorded at Rs. 5,663,089 million as against Rs. 4,041,927 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 40.11 per cent, according to provisional data released by PBS.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports during the month of June 2022 increased by 39.98 per cent as compared to the exports of same month of last year. The exports in June 2020 were recorded at Rs.596,433 million as compared to exports of Rs.426,080 million during June, 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 16.16 when compared to the exports of Rs.513,475 million in May 2022.

Main commodities of exports during June, 2022 were knitwear (Rs. 97,063 million), readymade garments (Rs. 75,350 million), bed wear (Rs. 58,049 million), cotton Cloth (Rs. 41,082 million), rice other than Basmati (Rs.

35,268 million), cotton yarn (Rs.19,236 million), towels (Rs.18,643 million), madeup articles excluding towels and bedwear (Rs.14,089 million), rice Basmati (Rs.12,838 million) and fruits (Rs.9,699 million) On the other hand, imports, imports during JulyJune, 2021- 2022 totaled Rs.14,281,447 million as against Rs. 8,982,442 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 58.99%.

Imports into Pakistan during June, 2022 amounted to Rs. 1,610,327 million as against Rs. 1,325,001 million in May, 2022 and Rs. 991,914 million during June, 2021 showing an increase of 21.53% over May, 2021 and of 62.35% over June, 2021.

Main commodities of imports during June, 2022 were petroleum products (Rs. 418,314 million), petroleum crude (Rs.171,423 million), Natural Gas Liquified (Rs. 143,007 million), iron & steel (Rs.66,058 million), plastic materials (Rs. 59,821 million), raw cotton (Rs.36,384 million), iron & steel scrap (Rs.31,586 million), palm oil (Rs. 29,258 million), motor cars ckd/skd (Rs.28,269 million) and electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs.25,623 million).

