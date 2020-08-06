Exports increase 6%, trade deficit shrinks 10.24% in July

(@FahadShabbir)

As the exports increased by 6.04 percent, the country's trade deficit witnessed reduction of 10.24 percent during the first month of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding month of last year

The country's deficit during July 2020 stood at $1.640 billion against the deficit of $1.827 billion during July 2019, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the month under review, the country's exports registered about 6.04% increase, by going up from $1.886 billion last year to $2 billion during the current year whereas the imports declined from $3.713 billion to $3.640 billion, showing decline of 1.97%.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 25.08 percent in July 2020 when compared to the exports of $1.599 billion in June 2020.

Likewise, the imports of the country declined by 2.12% in July 2020 as compared to the imports of $3.719 billion in June.

It is pertinent to mention here that despite challenging global environment, the country's external account position remained stable during the last fiscal year (2020).

The current account deficit continued to narrow, even though both exports and imports have fallen sharply since the coronavirus outbreak, official document revealed.

During FY2020, current account deficit was reduced by 77.

9% to $ 2.9 billion (1.1 % of GDP) against $ 13.4 billion last year (4.8 % of GDP).

The exports of the country declined by 7.2 % to $ 22.5 billion during FY2020 as compared to exports of $ 24.3 billion last year, it said adding that the exports values were suppressed due to weak terms of trade, despite significantly higher quantum exports.

On the other hand, Imports declined by 18.2 % to $ 42.4 billion as compared to $ 51.9 billion last year. Consequently, trade deficit reduced by 27.9 % to $ 19.9 billion against the deficit of $ 27.6 billion last year.

Export of services declined by 8.6% to $ 5.4 billion as compared $5.9 billion last year while the the import of Services declined by 24.3% and was recorded at $ 8.3 billion compared to $ 10.9 billion last year.

Quoting Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), it said the textile sector exports decreased by 6.0 % in value over the last year while Basmati rice registered a growth of 35 % (quantity) and 24.6 % (value). Other varieties of rice decreased by 5.3% (quantity) and 3.5% (value).

The Petroleum group import is recorded at $ 10.4 billion (share of 23.4 % in total imports) decreased by 27.8 % (value), of which import of petroleum crude decreased by 40.4 % (value) and 24.5% (quantity).

Import of petroleum product increased by 3.7 %( quantity) and declined by 24.5% (value).

