Exports Increase 7% In Rupee Term To Rs.1.6 Trillion In 5 Months

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

Exports increase 7% in rupee term to Rs.1.6 trillion in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The exports from Pakistan in rupee term increased by seven percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports during JulyNovember (2020-21) were recorded at Rs. 1,600,400 million as against Rs. 1,495,744 million during July-November (2019-20) , showing an increase of 7%, according to provisional data of PBs .

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 10.99 percent in November 2020 and were recorded at Rs. 346,063 compared to the exports of Rs. 311,786 million during November, 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 1.17 percent in November 2020 when compared to the exports of Rs. 342,063 million in October, 2020 The main commodities of exports during November, 2020 were knitwear (Rs. 52,146 million), readymade garments (Rs. 41,217 million), bed wear (Rs. 37,991 million), rice others (Rs. 24,623 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 23,610 million), towels (Rs.12,649 million), Basmati rice (Rs.

12,193 million), cotton yarn (Rs. 11,817 million), madeup articles (excl. towels & bedwear) (Rs.10,562 million), and plastic materials (Rs. 10,412 million).

On the other hand, Imports during JulyNovember, 2020 totaled Rs. 3,200,894 million as against Rs. 3,007,520 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 6.43 percent.

Imports into Pakistan during November, 2020 amounted to Rs. 686,349 million as against Rs. 633,218 million in October, 2020 and Rs. 609,639 million during November 2019, showing an increase of 8.39 percent over October, 2020 and of 12.58 percent over November 2019.

Main commodities of imports during November, 2020 were petroleum products (Rs. 49,073 million), natural gas, liquefied (Rs. 35,838 million), palm oil (Rs. 33,920 million), petroleum crude (Rs.32,717 million), iron & steel (Rs.31,473 million), plastic materials (Rs. 30,709 million), wheat unmillied (Rs.30,468 million), power generating machinery (Rs.27,480 million), mobile phone (Rs.26,449 million) and iron and steel scrap (Rs. 21,563 million).

