Exports increase 9.7% to Rs1.97 trillion in H1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The exports from Pakistan in rupee increased by 9.7 percent during the first half (H1) of the current fiscal year as compared to corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports during July-December (2020-21) were recorded at Rs1,978,764 million as against Rs1,803,776 million during July- December (2019-20) , showing an increase of 9.7 percent, according to provisional data of PBs .

On year-on-year basis, the exports from Pakistan during December, 2020 amounted to Rs378,792 million as against Rs308,032 during December 2019, showing growth of 22.97 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 9.59 percent in December 2020 when compared to the exports of Rs345,640 million in November, 2020.

The main commodities of exports during December, 2020 were knitwear (Rs54,761 million), readymade garments (Rs45,609 million), bed wear (Rs40,981 million), rice (Rs26,658 million), cotton cloth (Rs25,907 million), cotton Yarn (Rs15,396 million), fruits (Rs13,504 million), towels (Rs13,288 million), madeup articles, excluding towels and bedwear (Rs11,547 million) and Basmati rice (Rs10,596 million).

On the other hand, the imports into the country during July – December, 2020 totaled Rs3,999,061 million as against Rs3,630,229 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 10.16 percent.

Meanwhile, Imports into Pakistan during December, 2020 amounted to Rs801,162 million as against Rs683,354 million in November, 2020 and Rs622,709 million during December 2019, showing an increase of 17.24 percent over November, 2020 and of 28.66 percent over December 2019.

The main commodities of imports during December, 2020 were petroleum products (Rs56,500 million), wheat unmillied (Rs40,598 million), petroleum crude (Rs38,052 million), palm Oil (Rs37,754 million), plastic materials (Rs. 35,421 million), mobile phone (Rs34,378 million), natural gas, liquefied (Rs29,019 million), iron and steel scrap (Rs26,812 million), raw cotton (Rs24,831 million) and power generating machinery (Rs24,427 million).

