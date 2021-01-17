UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exports Increase 9.7% To Rs1.97 Trillion In H1

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 04:10 PM

Exports increase 9.7% to Rs1.97 trillion in H1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The exports from Pakistan in rupee increased by 9.7 percent during the first half (H1) of the current fiscal year as compared to corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports during July-December (2020-21) were recorded at Rs1,978,764 million as against Rs1,803,776 million during July- December (2019-20) , showing an increase of 9.7 percent, according to provisional data of PBs .

On year-on-year basis, the exports from Pakistan during December, 2020 amounted to Rs378,792 million as against Rs308,032 during December 2019, showing growth of 22.97 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 9.59 percent in December 2020 when compared to the exports of Rs345,640 million in November, 2020.

The main commodities of exports during December, 2020 were knitwear (Rs54,761 million), readymade garments (Rs45,609 million), bed wear (Rs40,981 million), rice (Rs26,658 million), cotton cloth (Rs25,907 million), cotton Yarn (Rs15,396 million), fruits (Rs13,504 million), towels (Rs13,288 million), madeup articles, excluding towels and bedwear (Rs11,547 million) and Basmati rice (Rs10,596 million).

On the other hand, the imports into the country during JulyDecember, 2020 totaled Rs3,999,061 million as against Rs3,630,229 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 10.16 percent.

Meanwhile, Imports into Pakistan during December, 2020 amounted to Rs801,162 million as against Rs683,354 million in November, 2020 and Rs622,709 million during December 2019, showing an increase of 17.24 percent over November, 2020 and of 28.66 percent over December 2019.

The main commodities of imports during December, 2020 were petroleum products (Rs56,500 million), wheat unmillied (Rs40,598 million), petroleum crude (Rs38,052 million), palm Oil (Rs37,754 million), plastic materials (Rs. 35,421 million), mobile phone (Rs34,378 million), natural gas, liquefied (Rs29,019 million), iron and steel scrap (Rs26,812 million), raw cotton (Rs24,831 million) and power generating machinery (Rs24,427 million).

/395/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Mobile Oil July November December Gas 2019 2020 Cotton From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 3,268 reco ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 23,586 new COVID-19 infections

2 hours ago

Thailand reports 374 coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

EGA finishes year with highest-ever rate of Emirat ..

3 hours ago

China reports 109 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.