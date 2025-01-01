Exports Increase By 10.52% To $16.561 Bln In First Half Of FY
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The exports from the country increased by 10.52 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Wednesday.
Exports during July-December (2024-25) were recorded at $16.561 billion against $14.985 billion during July-December (2023-24), according to PBS data.
On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 6.11 percent by growing from $26.137 million last year to $27.733 million during the first six months of the current year.
Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the months under review was recorded at $11.172 billion against the deficit of $11.152 billion last year, showing a slight increase of 0.18 percent.
Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports in December 2024 increased by 0.67 percent to $2.841 billion from $2.822 billion in December 2023.
On the other hand, the imports went up by 14.02 percent by going up from $4.
635 to $5.285 percent, according to PBS data.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country went up by 0.28 percent when compared to the exports of $2.833 billion during November 2024.
The imports also witnessed increase of 17.44 percent when compared to the imports of $4.500 billion in November 2024, PBS reported.
Meanwhile, the services exports during the first five month of the current fiscal year increased by 7.58 percent when compared to the corresponding period of last year.
The service exports during July-November (2024-25) were recorded at $3.274 billion against the exports of $3.044 billion in July-November (2023-24), according to PBS data.
On the other hand, the service imports went up by 2.88 percent to $4.425 billion this year against $4.301 billion last year.
Based on the figures, the services trade deficit witnessed negative growth of 8.48 percent and was recorded at $1.150 billion during the current fiscal year against the deficit of $1.257 billion last year.
