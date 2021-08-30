UrduPoint.com

Exports Increase By 12 Pc To Rs373.430 Bln In July

Mon 30th August 2021 | 04:18 PM

Exports increase by 12 pc to Rs373.430 bln in July

The exports from the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 11.92 per cent during the first month of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding month of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The exports from the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 11.92 per cent during the first month of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported According to PBS provisional figures, the exports from the country during July 2021 were recorded at Rs373,430 million as against the exports of Rs333,655 million during July 2020.

However, on month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed decrease of 12.36 per cent when compared to the exports of Rs 426,080 million in June 2021.

Main commodities of exports during July, 2021 were knitwear (Rs. 62,681 million), ready-made garments (Rs. 48,070 million), bed wear (Rs. 42,030 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 28,639 million), cotton yarn (Rs. 14,344 million), rice others (Rs. 12,510 million), towels (Rs.12,420 million), madeup articles, excluding towels bedwear (Rs.

10,707 million), Basmati rice (Rs.9,785 million) and fruits (Rs.7,736 million).

On the other hand, Imports into Pakistan during July, 2021 amounted to Rs. 893,960 million as against Rs. 991,914 million in June, 2021 and Rs. 612,663 million during July 2020, showing a decrease of 9.88 per cent over June, 2021 but an increase of 45.91 per cent over July 2020, the data revealed..

The main commodities of imports during July, 2021 were petroleum products (Rs. 103,337 million), petroleum crude (Rs.60,077 million), natural gas, liquefied (Rs. 43,359 million), palm Oil (Rs. 40,542 million), plastic materials (Rs. 37,685 million), iron and steel (Rs.37,488 million), medicinal products (Rs.37,367 million), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs.29,205 million), power generating machinery (Rs.26,308 million) and iron & steel scrap (Rs. 21,302 million).

