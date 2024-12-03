Open Menu

Exports Increase By 12.57% To $13.691 Bln During Jul-Nov 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The exports from the country increased by 12.57 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Exports during July-November (2024-25) were recorded at $13.691 billion against $12.162 billion during July-November (2023-24), according to PBS data.

On the other hand, imports into the country also went up by 3.90 percent by growing from $21.503 million last year to $22.342 million during the first five months of the current year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the months under review was recorded at $8.

651 billion against the deficit of $9.341 billion last year, showing a decrease of 7.39 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports in November 2024 increased by 8.98 percent to $2.804 billion from $2.573 billion in November 2023.

On the other hand, the imports however decreased by 2.92 percent by going down from $4.525 to $4.393 percent, according to PBS data.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country dipped by 5.97 percent when compared to the exports of $2.982 billion during October 2024.

The imports also witnessed decrease of 3.83 percent when compared to the imports of $4.568 billion in October 2024, PBS reported.

